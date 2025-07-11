Shiprocket leverages AI for SME commerce enablement
Shiprocket just dropped Shunya.ai—a new AI tool built for small businesses and D2C brands in India.
For ₹499/month, you get voice, text, and image features that work in over nine Indian languages.
The goal? Make running an online store way simpler.
Shunya.ai offers end-to-end solutions for online sellers
Shunya.ai lets you create bilingual product listings, send GST-compliant invoices automatically, take orders via WhatsApp voice messages, and boost your SEO using images.
Plus, Shiprocket now offers instant credit lines by teaming up with NBFC partners—so sellers can get real-time credit decisions based on their business data.
Shunya.ai vs other players in the market
Unlike most competitors focused only on logistics, Shunya.ai is fully developed and hosted in India to fit local business needs and languages.
With this move, Shiprocket is aiming to lead the way in India's fast-changing retail scene.