HCLTech's stock tumbled nearly 9% after cautious FY27 outlook

HCLTech profit up but below estimates

HCLTech's Q4 profit rose 4.2% to ₹4,488 crore, but that was still below what analysts expected.

Revenue was up too, but didn't quite meet hopes, leading to a broader dip in confidence across India's IT giants like TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra.

With other big tech firms set to announce their own forecasts soon, everyone's watching to see if this cautious mood sticks around.