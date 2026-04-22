HCLTech's stock tumbled nearly 9% after cautious FY27 outlook
Business
HCLTech's stock tumbled nearly 9% on Wednesday morning after its latest financial results and a cautious FY27 outlook.
The company's revenue growth forecast of just 1% to 4% left investors worried, especially with clients cutting back on spending and some projects slowing down.
HCLTech profit up but below estimates
HCLTech's Q4 profit rose 4.2% to ₹4,488 crore, but that was still below what analysts expected.
Revenue was up too, but didn't quite meet hopes, leading to a broader dip in confidence across India's IT giants like TCS, Infosys, and Tech Mahindra.
With other big tech firms set to announce their own forecasts soon, everyone's watching to see if this cautious mood sticks around.