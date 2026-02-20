HCLTech's VisionX 2.0 brings NVIDIA's AI to industrial edge
HCLTech just teamed up with NVIDIA to launch VisionX 2.0, a next-gen AI platform built for tough industrial settings.
This upgrade brings advanced computer vision, language models, and edge-ready generative AI—basically helping factories and plants get smarter and safer in real time.
How does it work?
VisionX 2.0 runs on NVIDIA's powerful AI stack, using tools like NVIDIA Blueprint for video search and summarisation, NVIDIA DeepStream, NVIDIA Cosmos Reason VLM and NVIDIA TAO to process video, images and other media right at the edge.
It spots safety issues or weird patterns instantly—think of it as an extra set of super-sharp eyes for critical operations.
Why is this important?
By enabling on-prem edge AI performance and Zero-Trust Edge Security, VisionX 2.0 speeds up decision-making where every millisecond counts.
As HCLTech CTO Vijay Guntur puts it, "With VisionX 2.0, HCLTech is redefining how intelligence is delivered at the industrial edge."
For industries where safety and speed are everything, that's a big deal.