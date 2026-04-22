HCLTech's weak Q4 results spark selloff in Indian IT stocks

HCLTech guides 1% to 4% growth

HCLTech is predicting slower growth ahead, just 1% to 4% for fiscal 2027, which is less than what analysts were hoping for.

The company pointed to clients delaying decisions and cutting back on spending.

Brokerages like Jefferies quickly downgraded HCLTech's rating.

Now, people are keeping a close eye on upcoming results from other tech giants to see if this is just an HCLTech problem or a bigger trend in the sector.