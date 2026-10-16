HD Fire Protect IPO allotment expected today after 131.70x oversubscription
Business
If you applied for the HD Fire Protect IPO, keep an eye out: today's the day allotment results are expected.
The IPO was a huge hit, getting oversubscribed 131.70 times, with retail investors jumping in big time.
You can check if you got lucky on MUFG Intime India or the BSE and NSE websites.
HD Fire Protect lists October 21
This was a ₹712.31 crore offer for sale, with shares priced between ₹258 to ₹271 each and all proceeds going to the promoters. Retail investors alone subscribed 30.55 times!
There's buzz in the gray market too: a 30% premium right now (though that can change).
Mark your calendar: HD Fire Protect lists on BSE and NSE on October 21, 2026.