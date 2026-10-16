HDFC AMC lists FTSE India Equity ETF on NSE

Big names like HDFC AMC Managing Director and CEO Navneet Munot, Nico Boulay, Head of Asia at FTSE Russell, and NSE Managing Director and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan showed up for the listing.

Munot pointed out how India's markets are evolving, and more investors want broader equity options.

The ETF is marked "Very High Risk" by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and seeks returns commensurate with the FTSE India Equity Index over the long term, subject to tracking error, so it's meant for those willing to ride out market ups and downs.