HDFC Bank adds 5 digital rupee use cases for payments
HDFC Bank just dropped five fresh uses for the digital rupee, making payments a lot smoother for everyone.
Now you can turn your credit card reward points into digital cash, grab gift vouchers, get corporate perks like meal or travel allowances, pay directly through the BHIM app, and even make payments offline, like on flights without internet.
It's all about making India's digital currency way more useful in daily life.
Digital Rupee rewards and vouchers usable
You can spend your converted reward points against Digital Rupee at places that accept UPI QR codes: think restaurants and electronics stores.
You can also use Digital Rupee gift vouchers at places that accept UPI QR codes: think restaurants and electronics stores.
Corporate users get allowances in digital rupees that are set up for specific things like fuel or meals.
Plus, with BHIM app integration and offline payment options, using the digital rupee is becoming super flexible: no internet required!