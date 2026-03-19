HDFC Bank appoints Keki Mistry as interim part-time chairman

HDFC Bank just named Keki Mistry as its interim part-time chairman for three months, starting March 19, 2026. This move comes right after Atanu Chakraborty stepped down unexpectedly, saying the bank's practices over the past two years didn't match his personal values. The Reserve Bank of India has signed off on Mistry's appointment.

Chakraborty's departure impacts HDFC Bank's share price Chakraborty played a big role in merging HDFC Ltd with HDFC Bank — a deal that made it India's second-largest bank. But he'd voiced doubts about whether the merger was really paying off.

After his resignation, HDFC Bank's shares in the US (ADRs) fell over 7% overnight.

Mistry's extensive experience will guide bank during transition Mistry is a seasoned finance professional and previously led HDFC Ltd as vice chairman and CEO.

He is expected to help the bank navigate this transition, especially while it's still settling post-merger.