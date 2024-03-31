Next Article

Customers should opt for other transaction methods such as IMPS, RTGS, and UPI

HDFC Bank advises customers against NEFT use on April 1

Mar 31, 2024

What's the story HDFC Bank has issued a warning to its customers about potential disruptions to the National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) service on April 1, 2024. The bank communicated this information via email, stating that NEFT transactions may be delayed or unavailable due to year-end financial procedures. There's a possibility that your salary arriving via NEFT could also be delayed for the same reason.

Alternative transaction methods suggested by HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank has recommended its customers to opt for other transaction methods such as Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), and Unified Payments Interface (UPI) on April 1. The bank's intention is to ensure uninterrupted financial transactions during the year-end procedures.

Customer support and bank operations on April 1

For any assistance needed concerning money transfers on April 1, HDFC Bank has provided customer support contact numbers: 1800-1600/1800-2600. Additionally, customers should note that not all bank branches will be operational on this date due to year-end account closures. As per the Reserve Bank of India's directives, banks in Mizoram, Chandigarh, Sikkim, Bengal, Himachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya will continue operations.