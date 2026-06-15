Srinivasan Vaidyanathan is likely to retire in October

HDFC Bank is now searching for a new CFO

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:16 pm Jun 15, 202603:16 pm

What's the story

HDFC Bank has begun the search for a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), as per Moneycontrol. The current incumbent, Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, is not likely to get an extension when his term ends in October this year. The bank has started talks with several senior industry professionals to fill the position after Bhavin Lakhpatwala's recent exit to RBL Bank as its CFO. To note, Lakhpatwala was an old-timer at HDFC Bank and seen as a possible successor to Vaidyanathan.