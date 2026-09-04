HDFC Bank chief to depart, Ujjivan chief seeks early retirement

Big changes are happening at some of India's private banks.

HDFC Bank is looking for a new chief as Sashidhar Jagdishan, who has been there nearly 30 years, is set to leave after his current term ends on October 26, 2026.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is also on the hunt after its MD and CEO Sanjeev Nautiyal sought early retirement more than two years into his three-year term.