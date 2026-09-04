HDFC Bank chief to depart, Ujjivan chief seeks early retirement
Big changes are happening at some of India's private banks.
HDFC Bank is looking for a new chief as Sashidhar Jagdishan, who has been there nearly 30 years, is set to leave after his current term ends on October 26, 2026.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is also on the hunt after its MD and CEO Sanjeev Nautiyal sought early retirement more than two years into his three-year term.
HDFC scrutiny, Kotak and Fino searches
HDFC Bank's leadership change comes while it faces regulatory scrutiny over deposit deals and product mis-selling, though authorities say there was no bad intent.
The bank also dealt with a lengthy Reserve Bank of India embargo in 2020 due to tech glitches.
Meanwhile, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Fino Payments Bank are finalizing their own CEO searches; Fino's search follows the arrest of its former head for alleged GST violations earlier this year.