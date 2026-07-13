HDFC Bank trimmed workforce by over 3,300 in FY26
What's the story
HDFC Bank has reduced its workforce in the last financial year as part of a larger shift toward technology and automation. The bank's latest annual report shows that its total employee strength stood at 2,11,178 as of March 31, down by 3,343 from the previous year. The decline comes with a slowdown in hiring too; the bank hired 3,811 fewer employees than last year.
Job cuts
Significant reduction in non-supervisory staff
The most significant reduction in HDFC Bank's workforce was seen among non-supervisory staff, mostly clerical and subordinate employees handling operational and administrative tasks.
Their numbers fell by over 8,000 during the year to 1,62,797.
The data indicates that many of these job cuts were concentrated in back-office functions as the bank increasingly relies on digital tools and automation for routine tasks.
Workforce expansion
Increase in customer-facing and management roles
Despite the job cuts, HDFC Bank has also expanded its workforce in customer-facing and management roles.
The annual report shows an increase of 1,252 middle-level employees and 3,543 junior-level staff.
Senior management also saw a modest expansion with 15 new additions.
This highlights a shift in focus toward enhancing customer engagement and advisory services amid the technological transformation.
Technological transformation
Workforce evolution necessary, says CEO
HDFC Bank's CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan stressed the need for workforce evolution in line with the bank's technological transformation.
He said, "As we accelerate the transformation toward becoming a technology-led, customer-centric bank, employees need to keep pace."
This statement highlights how traditional financial institutions are redefining their workforce priorities in response to rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and digital banking.
Strategy continuation
Despite board challenges, bank remains committed to technology strategy
Despite facing heightened investor scrutiny after the sudden resignation of its part-time chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, in March, HDFC Bank is continuing with its long-term technology strategy.
Chakraborty had stepped down citing "certain happenings and practices" within the bank that were inconsistent with his "personal values and ethics."
However, independent domestic and international law firms found no evidence to support these allegations.