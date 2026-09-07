HDFC Bank cuts MCLR rates up to 10 basis points

HDFC Bank just lowered its Marginal Cost of Funds-based Lending Rates (MCLR) by up to 10 basis points, starting September 7, 2026.

If you have an MCLR-linked loan, your interest rate could drop a bit, with new rates now between 7.90% and 8.60%.

It's a small shift, but it might help make those monthly payments a little easier.