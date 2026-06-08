HDFC Bank delays CEO reappointment decision amid legal review

Resignation fallout

Chairman's abrupt resignation triggered crisis at HDFC Bank

Three months ago, HDFC Bank was thrown into a crisis when then-chairman Chakraborty abruptly resigned. His letter to the board cited "certain happenings and practices within the bank" that were "not in congruence" with his personal values and ethics. However, the bank has denied these allegations, saying Chakraborty "did not mention any happenings and practices which were not in congruence with his personal values and ethics."