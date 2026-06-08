HDFC Bank delays Sashidhar Jagdishan's reappointment pending legal report

Law firms expect report by June

Law firms (including Trilegal and Wadia Ghandy & Co) plus a U.S.-based law firm are combing through board meeting records to address Chakraborty's concerns.

Their report should be ready by mid-June or late June, after which the bank's committee led by Harsh Kumar Bhanwala will meet.

Even though the usual timeline for CEO reappointments was missed, experts say the RBI can fast-track approvals if needed—and the RBI has shown trust in HDFC Bank's governance so far.