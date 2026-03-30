HDFC Bank down 24% amid leadership change P/B 16-year low

JPMorgan, Jefferies bullish on HDFC Bank

Even with the slump, big names like JPMorgan have upgraded HDFC Bank to overweight, citing an expected recovery in system-wide credit growth and the bank's strong AQR track record and robust liability franchise.

Jefferies is also bullish, giving the stock a buy rating and setting a target price that's 64% higher than where it closed last week.

Analysts think if things stabilize at the top and performance improves, HDFC could bounce back.