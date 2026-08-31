HDFC Bank expected to appoint Kaizad Bharucha as CEO
HDFC Bank is set for a leadership change, with Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha expected to step up as the new CEO.
This follows Sashidhar Jagdishan's decision not to continue after his term ends on October 26.
The bank's board is moving quickly to find a successor, following RBI rules requiring banks to submit multiple names for the CEO position, and HDFC Bank is also searching for an external candidate.
Kaizad Bharucha veteran banker since 1995
Bharucha has been with HDFC Bank since 1995 and brings nearly 40 years of banking experience.
He currently leads corporate banking, rural banking, ESG initiatives, and retail assets, plus he's handled key risk management roles and helped guide the bank through major changes.
An alumnus of Sydenham College in Mumbai, he's widely respected within the organization for his steady leadership.
The official announcement is expected soon.