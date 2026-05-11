HDFC Bank exploring RBI extension for interim chair Keki Mistry
Business
HDFC Bank is exploring the option of seeking an extension from the Reserve Bank of India for 90 more days with its interim chairman, Keki Mistry, since his current term ends on June 18.
Mistry stepped in after Atanu Chakraborty resigned suddenly in March, and if the extension is approved, he'll stay until October 18.
HDFC board undecided on permanent chair
The bank's board hasn't agreed on who should take over as permanent chairman yet.
Its nomination committee is still discussing the matter informally, which means things are in limbo for now.
Even if Mistry steps down after this possible extension (he has other commitments), he might stick around as a nonexecutive board member.