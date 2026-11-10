Your HDFC Bank loan EMIs are about to go up

The new MCLR rates set by HDFC Bank range from 7.85% to 8.70%.

This is an increase from the previous rates of 7.75% to 8.55%, depending on the loan tenure.

The overnight MCLR has been raised from 7.80% to 7.85%, while the one-month and three-month MCLRs have been increased from 7.75% and 7.95% respectively, both now at an increased rate of 7.85% and 8.05% each for November.