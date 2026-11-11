HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and PNB raise FD rates early

Big names like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and PNB just bumped up their fixed deposit (FD) rates ahead of schedule.

HDFC Bank is offering 0.5% more for FDs between 61 days to six months and five to 10 years, while PNB is also revising and hiking FD rates.

If you're thinking about parking your money in an FD, these higher returns might catch your eye.