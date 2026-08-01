HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank raise NRI dollar rates to 6.25%

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank just bumped up interest rates on their US dollar deposits for nonresident Indians (NRIs), hoping to attract more foreign cash before a special Reserve Bank of India scheme (RBI) wraps up on September 30.

ICICI's new rate is 6.25% for deposits of US $5 million or more, while HDFC has matched that for three- to five-year deposits, both reflecting recent jumps in global benchmark rates.