HDFC Bank is rolling out AI to streamline trading operations
Business
HDFC Bank is rolling out artificial intelligence (AI) to make its trading operations smoother and rethink how work gets done.
Ramesh Lakshminarayanan, the bank's IT chief, shared that AI is already helping with faster decisions and better efficiency, a big milestone for its tech goals.
HDFC Bank prioritizes reskilling over layoffs
Instead of cutting jobs, the bank is focusing on reskilling employees and gradually shifting routine tasks to AI.
Lakshminarayanan explained, "Numbers are going to go down, but they will go down in the natural condition and not an artificially forced."
Roles would be left open through attrition as automation steps in.
He also admitted there are still challenges with older systems, so it's all about finding the right balance between new tech and people.