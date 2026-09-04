HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra CEOs to step down, raising questions

Big news in Indian banking: the CEOs of HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are both stepping down:

Sashidhar Jagdishan from HDFC Bank said he would not seek reappointment when his term ends in November 2026, while Ashok Vaswani at Kotak Mahindra will leave in December after just three years.

Since these banks are major players in India's $3.3-trillion banking sector, their sudden departures have people wondering how well private banks are planning for the future.