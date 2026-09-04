HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra CEOs to step down, raising questions
Big news in Indian banking: the CEOs of HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank are both stepping down:
Sashidhar Jagdishan from HDFC Bank said he would not seek reappointment when his term ends in November 2026, while Ashok Vaswani at Kotak Mahindra will leave in December after just three years.
Since these banks are major players in India's $3.3-trillion banking sector, their sudden departures have people wondering how well private banks are planning for the future.
Bank CEO exits shake investor confidence
Analysts say quick CEO exits can shake investor confidence and make people question if there's a solid backup plan.
HDFC even missed a Reserve Bank of India deadline to submit candidate names for CEO appointments or reappointments at least six months before the end of an incumbent's term, adding to the uncertainty.
Plus, strict rules on CEO terms, pay limits, and fewer experienced leaders make it harder for banks to find strong replacements.
The market is feeling it too: both banks' stock values are way below their past highs as everyone waits to see who'll take charge next.