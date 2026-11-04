HDFC Bank launches accounts under the Capital Gains Accounts Scheme

HDFC Bank is rolling out a new option for taxpayers who are unable to finalize their reinvestment before the income tax filing deadline:

you can now park your uninvested profits in special accounts under the Capital Gains Accounts Scheme (CGAS) of 1988.

These accounts, available at urban and semiurban branches, let you keep your money safe for up to three years, earn some interest, and still qualify for tax exemptions.