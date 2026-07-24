HDFC Bank launches AI platform Neev built internally for ₹2cr
Business
HDFC Bank just rolled out its own AI platform called Neev, built in-house for ₹2 crore after some team members got inspired by a US trip.
Instead of buying a ready-made solution, they decided to create their own, with a team member promising to put something together in three months.
Neev automates customer queries and charges
A team of 40 people runs Neev, which now handles tasks like answering customer queries and calculating service charges in seconds.
The tech helps free up staff time and makes things smoother for customers.
Importantly, though headcount is expected to decline through natural attrition, HDFC Bank is reskilling employees and moving them into new roles, so people stay part of the journey.