HDFC Bank launches Neev generative AI to boost team workflows
Business
HDFC Bank just rolled out "Neev," its own generative AI platform to boost how teams work and solve everyday problems.
The goal is to make AI a regular part of the bank's operations, keeping things consistent and in line with regulations, as highlighted in their 2026 annual report.
HDFC Bank governance controls, digital upgrades
What stands out about Neev is its strong focus on governance: built-in controls mean everything stays auditable and meets regulatory standards.
Alongside this, HDFC Bank has upgraded its net banking and launched a new mobile app for better usability and security.
Corporate banking tools like CBX and TradeFlow got smoother workflows, while SmartWealth saw more client engagement.