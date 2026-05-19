HDFC Bank lets corporate staff WFH up to 2 days

HDFC Bank branches unaffected 30-day review

Branch and customer-facing roles are not affected, and the bank will review the policy after 30 days.

Other big names like Mankind Pharma are cutting air travel and moving meetings online, while Deloitte, EY, RPG Group, and Tata Motors stick with their current hybrid setups.

Meanwhile, NITES has asked the Labour Ministry for a formal advisory mandating WFH for IT and IT-enabled services sectors wherever operationally feasible.