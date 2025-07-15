HDFC Bank leverages GenAI for enhanced productivity

Bank opened 700+ new branches last year

To help employees keep up with all the tech changes, HDFC Bank has launched a GenAI Academy for skill-building.

The bank's also using AI to strengthen cybersecurity—think regular security checks and their "Vigil Aunty" campaign to teach safe banking habits.

On top of that, they opened 700+ new branches last year after merging with HDFC Ltd., taking their total network to nearly 9,500 branches and growing their balance sheet by over 8%.