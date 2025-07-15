HDFC Bank leverages GenAI for enhanced productivity
HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, is rolling out generative AI across 15+ programs to boost efficiency and make banking smoother for everyone.
CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan shared in the FY25 annual report that this new GenAI push should help both staff and customers get things done faster and smarter.
Bank opened 700+ new branches last year
To help employees keep up with all the tech changes, HDFC Bank has launched a GenAI Academy for skill-building.
The bank's also using AI to strengthen cybersecurity—think regular security checks and their "Vigil Aunty" campaign to teach safe banking habits.
On top of that, they opened 700+ new branches last year after merging with HDFC Ltd., taking their total network to nearly 9,500 branches and growing their balance sheet by over 8%.