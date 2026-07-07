HDFC Bank lowers overnight MCLR to 8.05% and revises loans
Business
HDFC Bank has tweaked its loan rates starting July 7, 2026.
The overnight MCLR drops slightly to 8.05%, but if you're on a one-year or three-year loan, those rates just went up a bit, to 8.45% and 8.70%.
Other loan tenures stay the same, ranging from 8.05% to 8.55%.
So, if you have a home loan linked to these rates, your EMIs might change.
HDFC trims base and prime rates
Alongside the MCLR update, HDFC Bank also cut its base rate from 8.80% to 8.70% and trimmed its prime lending rate too.
If you're thinking about saving instead of borrowing, fixed deposit interest now ranges from 2.75% to 6.5% for regular customers and up to 7% for senior citizens, so it's worth checking how your savings stack up after these changes!