HDFC Bank lowers overnight MCLR to 8.05% and revises loans

HDFC trims base and prime rates

Alongside the MCLR update, HDFC Bank also cut its base rate from 8.80% to 8.70% and trimmed its prime lending rate too.

If you're thinking about saving instead of borrowing, fixed deposit interest now ranges from 2.75% to 6.5% for regular customers and up to 7% for senior citizens, so it's worth checking how your savings stack up after these changes!