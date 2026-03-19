HDFC Bank part-time chairman Chakraborty resigns, cites 'personal values'
Atanu Chakraborty has resigned as HDFC Bank's part-time chairman, effective immediately.
In his resignation letter, Chakraborty said some practices in the last two years did not match his personal values and ethics.
The bank thanked him for his contributions during his time as chairman.
Governance concerns at HDFC Bank
Chakraborty's sudden exit puts a spotlight on governance at India's largest private lender.
For young professionals and investors watching the banking sector, leadership changes like this can signal shifts in direction or culture.
Keki Mistry to serve as interim part-time chairman
Keki Mistry, who has served on HDFC Bank's board, will step in as interim part-time chairman for three months starting March 19, 2026.
He is well-respected in India's finance world.
Veteran bureaucrat's exit raises questions
Chakraborty is a veteran bureaucrat with decades of experience in finance and policy, including a stint as Secretary of Economic Affairs.
His departure raises questions about what might be changing behind the scenes at HDFC Bank right now.