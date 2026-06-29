HDFC Bank picking new chairman next week, Keki Mistry stays
Business
HDFC Bank is gearing up to pick its new chairman in the next week or so.
The bank's committee is narrowing down three top candidates who will be ranked and sent to the board for a final call.
Meanwhile, interim chairman Keki Mistry will stay on until mid-September or until the new chair steps in.
HDFC Bank weighing 5 chair candidates
Five people are reportedly being considered, including a recently retired deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India, and a former public-sector banker.
Once the chairperson is chosen, the bank will move ahead with reappointing CEO Sashidar Jagadhisan before his term ends in October 2026, per Reserve Bank of India rules.
All this comes after extra scrutiny following their last chairman's resignation over ethics concerns back in 2021.