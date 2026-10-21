HDFC Bank probes 2 senior executives over alleged strategy leaks
Business
HDFC Bank is looking into two senior executives accused of sharing confidential business strategies with outsiders.
The bank says it's serious about protecting sensitive data and sticking to strong ethical standards.
HDFC Bank probe ongoing, findings shared
The probe is still underway, and the findings have been shared with top management. Disciplinary action could be on the way for those involved.
All this comes as HDFC Bank gets ready for a new CEO, Anup Bagchi, while its stock has dropped about 28% this year during a period of big changes at the top.