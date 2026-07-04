HDFC Bank Q1 FY2027: Loans 30.61L/cr, deposits 31.7L/cr, CASA 10.25L/cr
Business
HDFC Bank just posted some solid numbers for Q1 FY2027.
Loans grew by 15.4% to ₹30.61 lakh crore, and total deposits climbed 14.7% to ₹31.7 lakh crore.
Even their CASA (Current Account-Savings Account) deposits saw a healthy 9.4% rise, now at ₹10.25 lakh crore.
HDFC Bank names leadership duo
On the leadership front, Rajiv Kumar has been named part-time chairman (pending RBI approval) and Puneet Sharma is set to become CFO from December after a brief stint as CFO-designate starting September.
Kumar's independent director role still needs shareholder approval at the August AGM, so keep an eye out for that update!