HDFC Bank Q4 PAT up 9% 47 analysts remain Buy Business Apr 20, 2026

HDFC Bank just dropped its fourth-quarter results, and all 47 analysts are still saying "Buy."

The bank's profit after tax went up by 9%, mainly because it kept costs and provisions in check.

Net interest income grew by 3%, not quite what experts hoped for, and margins felt some pressure.

Still, the big picture is positive, though there are a few worries about who'll lead next and some unresolved legal issues.