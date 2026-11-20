HDFC Bank rallies to ₹835 as Bank Nifty tops 63,000
HDFC Bank shares climbed 1.61% to ₹835 on Friday morning, notching their biggest single-day gain of the week.
This came as banking stocks rallied across the board, with the Bank Nifty index crossing 63,000 for the first time ever.
Trading was busy too, with traded value by midday hitting ₹2,863.50 crore.
HDFC Bank outperforms Nifty 50
Thanks to this momentum, HDFC Bank's stock has trimmed some of its losses this year and outperformed the Nifty 50, delivering a 4.04% return over the past week versus Nifty 50's 2.01%.
While still about 20% below last December's peak, the recent surge signals renewed interest and resilience in HDFC Bank.