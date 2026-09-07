Your HDFC Bank loans are now cheaper

The new MCLR rates from HDFC Bank range between 7.90% and 8.60%, depending on the loan tenure. This is a slight reduction from the previous range of 8% to 8.65%.

The bank has revised its overnight and one-month MCLR to 7.90%, down from the earlier rate of 8%.

For three-month tenures, it has lowered the rate to 8.05%, down from an earlier rate of 8.15%.