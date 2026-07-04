HDFC Bank's Q1 update: Loan, deposits see 15% YoY growth
What's the story
HDFC Bank has posted impressive financial results for the first quarter of FY27. The bank's gross advances grew by a whopping 15.4% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹30.61 lakh crore. Advances under management also witnessed a healthy growth of 12.4%. The bank's deposits grew by 14.7% to ₹31.71 lakh crore, with CASA deposits witnessing a rise of 9.4%, reflecting strong customer confidence and business expansion strategies.
Financial growth
Gross advances grew by 15.4% YoY
HDFC Bank's gross advances stood at ₹30.61 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, a 15.4% increase from ₹26.53 lakh crore in the same quarter last year. The bank's period-end advances under management were around ₹31.27 lakh crore on June 30, 2026, reflecting a YoY growth of about 12.4% over the ₹27.82 lakh crore reported for the same period last fiscal year.
Leadership changes
Leadership changes at HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank has also announced some key changes in its leadership team. Rajiv Kumar has been appointed as the part-time chairman of the bank, subject to RBI approval. Puneet Sharma will take over as CFO from December after a brief stint as CFO-designate starting September. Kumar's independent director role is still pending shareholder approval at the August AGM.