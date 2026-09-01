HDFC Bank's bonds hit record low: What's the reason?
What's the story
HDFC Bank's newly issued dollar bonds have plummeted to unprecedented lows, following the unexpected exit of its Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sashidhar Jagdishan. The Mumbai-based lender's notes have fallen for five consecutive sessions amid a series of challenges that have put its governance practices under intense scrutiny. Shares of the $116 billion market cap bank have also underperformed against the broader Indian market.
Bond performance
Leadership transition raises governance concerns
HDFC Bank's dollar bond maturing in June 2031 fell by as much as 0.13 cent on the dollar to 98.504 cents, its lowest since issuance in June, data from Bloomberg showed.
The bank's US currency notes due in August 2029 and August 2031 also fell to their lowest levels after being issued last week.
This has raised concerns among investors about leadership succession and governance at the bank.
Market reaction
HDFC Bank shares underperforming against broader market
In Mumbai trading, HDFC Bank's shares fell by as much as 1.5% before paring losses.
The bank's stock has lost some 28% this year, compared to a 3.3% decline in the Nifty Bank Index.
Jagdishan's decision not to seek reappointment "introduces a degree of leadership transition risk as the succession was not previously anticipated," said Devang Rajkotia, Assistant Vice President at Moody's Ratings.
Future prospects
HDFC Bank seeks to expedite CEO appointment amid uncertainty
HDFC Bank is reportedly in talks with an executive search firm to expedite the appointment of a new CEO.
This comes as uncertainty looms over the bank's leadership and transition management.
However, analysts like Rena Kwok, Senior Credit Analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, have said that despite these changes, the bank's fundamental creditworthiness remains intact.