HDFC Bank's Q1 net profit rises 5% to ₹19,060cr

HDFC Bank's Q1 net profit surpassed Nomura's estimate of ₹18,780 crore but fell short of Kotak Institutional Equities's forecast of ₹19,691 crore.

While Nomura had estimated NII at ₹33,580 crore, Kotak had pegged it at a slightly higher ₹34,383 crore.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined by over 3% YoY to ₹35,846 crore in the quarter under review.