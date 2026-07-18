HDFC Bank's Q1 net profit rises 5% to ₹19,060cr
What's the story
India's largest private lender, HDFC Bank, has reported a standalone net profit of ₹19,060 crore for the first quarter of FY27. The figure marks a 5% year-on-year (YoY) increase from ₹18,155 crore in the same period last fiscal. The bank's net interest income also saw a 7% YoY rise to ₹33,534 crore in Q1 FY27 from ₹31,438 crore in Q1 FY26.
Performance comparison
HDFC Bank's Q1 net profit surpasses Nomura's estimate
HDFC Bank's Q1 net profit surpassed Nomura's estimate of ₹18,780 crore but fell short of Kotak Institutional Equities's forecast of ₹19,691 crore.
While Nomura had estimated NII at ₹33,580 crore, Kotak had pegged it at a slightly higher ₹34,383 crore.
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) declined by over 3% YoY to ₹35,846 crore in the quarter under review.
Asset quality
Net NPA sees slight increase
Despite the decline in gross NPA, HDFC Bank's net NPA saw a slight increase to ₹12,357 crore in Q1 FY27.
The bank's gross NPA ratio stood at 1.17% for the quarter under review, slightly up from 1.15% in Q4 FY26 but down from 1.4% in Q1 FY26.
Meanwhile, its provisions witnessed a sharp YoY decline of 79% to ₹3,060 crore for the quarter under review.
Financial metrics
Capital Adequacy Ratio dips marginally
HDFC Bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) stood at 19.57% for Q1 FY27, down from 19.88% in Q1 FY26 and 19.71% in Q4 FY26.
The bank's total balance sheet size also grew to ₹43.97 lakh crore as of June 30, 2026, compared to ₹39.54 lakh crore during the same period last year.