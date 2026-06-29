HDFC Bank seeks reappointment for Sashidhar Jagdishan after legal clearance

HDFC Bank shortlists 5 chairman candidates

External legal experts found no substance in the former chairman's allegations against Jagdishan, and records backed up their findings.

While this boosts his chances, analysts say RBI might still weigh issues like HDFC Bank's high loan-to-deposit ratio from its merger with HDFC Ltd.

On another note, the bank is also searching for a new nonexecutive chairman, with five candidates shortlisted and three to be referred to the RBI, and interim part-time chairman Keki Mistry staying on until September.