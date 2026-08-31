HDFC Bank shares climb after CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan retirement announcement
Business
HDFC Bank's stock climbed over 2% on Monday after MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan announced he will retire on October 26.
The board is now speeding up its hunt for a new leader, looking at both insiders and fresh faces.
HDFC Bank contenders named, analysts split
Top names in the running include current deputy managing director Kaizad Bharucha and former SBI chairman Dinesh Khara.
Analysts cannot quite agree on what this leadership shake-up means: some see big growth potential if the bank resets its strategy, while others worry about possible short-term bumps.
Still, HDFC Bank's shares outperformed the market even as major indices dropped, hinting that investors are watching closely to see what comes next after a tough year for the stock.