HDFC Bank shares dip after Sanjay D'Souza's nearly 27-year exit
Business
HDFC Bank's stock dipped 0.34% to ₹690.45 on Monday, right after Sanjay D'Souza, the Group Head of Business Banking, Emerging & Micro Enterprises Group and Senior Management Personnel, wrapped up his nearly 27-year run at the bank.
HDFC Bank sees multiple senior exits
It's not just D'Souza leaving: former CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan recently stepped down too, with Anup Bagchi now in charge since October 27.
Deputy MD Kaizad Bharucha is also set to exit by December.
All these changes come as HDFC Bank's shares have dropped 30.26% this year, much more than the Nifty 50's decline of 10.87%.