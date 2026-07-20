HDFC Bank shares down nearly 5% after June quarter results
Business
HDFC Bank's stock dropped almost 5% on Monday morning, right after the bank posted its June quarter numbers.
The results weren't great: profit grew just 5% to ₹19,060 crore and net interest income was up only 7%.
What really caught investors' attention was the sharp fall in net interest margins, now at just 3.26%.
HDFC Bank operating profit dips
Operating profit took a big hit too, falling from ₹35,734 crore last year to ₹28,169 crore this quarter.
This slump wasn't limited to HDFC Bank; Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra also saw their shares drop despite strong profits.
ICICI Bank was one of the few bright spots, with its shares inching up thanks to better margins and higher profits.
The broader market felt the pressure as well, with both Nifty and Sensex slipping in early trade.