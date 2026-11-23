The Bank Nifty index also slipped from its record high and traded near 63,539. Even with this dip, the index is still up 6.34% for the year, showing some market strength.

Meanwhile, HDFC Bank hasn't kept up and is down 16.25% so far in 2026.

On a positive note, shareholders just gave a big thumbs-up (99.09% approval) to reappoint Mrs. Lily Vadera as an independent director on November 20, 2026.