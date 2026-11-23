HDFC Bank shares drop almost 2% as ₹2,610 cr traded
HDFC Bank shares dropped almost 2% on Monday, wiping out most of their recent gains.
The stock saw heavy selling (about 79% of trades were by sellers) with a huge ₹2,610 crore traded across 311.49 lakh shares.
Bank Nifty slips near 63,539
The Bank Nifty index also slipped from its record high and traded near 63,539. Even with this dip, the index is still up 6.34% for the year, showing some market strength.
Meanwhile, HDFC Bank hasn't kept up and is down 16.25% so far in 2026.
On a positive note, shareholders just gave a big thumbs-up (99.09% approval) to reappoint Mrs. Lily Vadera as an independent director on November 20, 2026.