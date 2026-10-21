HDFC Bank shares drop to ₹707.60 despite 4.7% profit rise
Business
HDFC Bank's shares slipped again on Wednesday, down to ₹707.60, adding to Monday's 3% fall.
This comes even though the bank posted a 4.7% jump in quarterly profits (and a stronger 12.6% rise if you leave out trading gains).
Still, the stock is nearly 30% lower than last year and way off its ₹1,020.50 high.
HDFC Bank solid quarter, investors cautious
The bank actually had a solid quarter: net interest income rose almost 10%, and both deposits and loans grew by double digits.
There was also a small improvement in loan quality, with fewer bad loans than last quarter.
But despite these positives, investors seem cautious about private sector banks right now.
Bank Nifty stayed stuck in a narrow range during Wednesday's trading.