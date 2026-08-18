HDFC Bank shares fall to ₹724.95 near 52-week low
Business
HDFC Bank's shares fell to ₹724.95 on Tuesday, August 18, just a hair above their 52-week low of ₹722 from August 12.
The day saw lots of selling, with over half the trades being sell orders and ₹230.82 crore worth of shares changing hands.
HDFC Bank ₹3,212cr margin trade funding
HDFC Bank hasn't had a great run lately; its stock is down 27.64% over the past year, while the Nifty 50 index dropped down 2.63%.
Over three years, HDFC Bank fell down 8.86%, but Nifty actually gained 25.44%.
The bank also has one of the biggest exposures to margin trade funding at ₹3,212 crore (up 36%), and for context, the Nifty Bank index is still stuck in its eight-week trading range.