HDFC Bank shares nearly flat at ₹711.95 near 52-week low
Business
HDFC Bank shares barely budged on Friday, hitting a high of ₹711.95 after opening at ₹708.35.
The stock stayed close to its 52-week low of ₹698.50 in September 2026, trading nearly flat at ₹711.95 at 10.30am which was also the day's high level.
HDFC Bank trading: 30L+ shares ₹216.53cr
Trading was busy: over 30 lakh shares changed hands, adding up to about ₹216.53 crore in value.
Even though the price didn't move much, there were almost twice as many sellers as buyers today.
HDFC Bank remains a big player with a market cap of nearly ₹11 lakh crore and a P/E ratio of 13.59, giving investors something to think about if they're watching for value.