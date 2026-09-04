HDFC Bank shares nearly flat at ₹711.95 near 52-week low

Trading was busy: over 30 lakh shares changed hands, adding up to about ₹216.53 crore in value.

Even though the price didn't move much, there were almost twice as many sellers as buyers today.

HDFC Bank remains a big player with a market cap of nearly ₹11 lakh crore and a P/E ratio of 13.59, giving investors something to think about if they're watching for value.