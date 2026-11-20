HDFC Bank shares rise 22% this November, Nifty 50 up 12%
HDFC Bank just had a strong comeback; its shares jumped 22% this November, reaching ₹846 each.
That boost added nearly ₹2.38 lakh crore to its market capitalisation in the last 15 trading sessions, putting the bank back among the five most valuable listed companies in India.
This rally also helped lift the Nifty 50 index by 12%, putting it on track for its biggest monthly rise since April 2020.
Anup Bagchi named HDFC Bank MD/CEO
The turnaround comes after Anup Bagchi stepped in as managing director and CEO in October 2026, helping restore investor confidence.
Under his lead, HDFC Bank's standalone net profit rose 4.7% year-over-year to ₹19,510 crore, with net interest income up 9.7%.
Earlier this year, worries about leadership and governance had weighed down the stock, but these changes have clearly turned things around.