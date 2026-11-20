HDFC Bank just had a strong comeback; its shares jumped 22% this November, reaching ₹846 each.

That boost added nearly ₹2.38 lakh crore to its market capitalisation in the last 15 trading sessions, putting the bank back among the five most valuable listed companies in India.

This rally also helped lift the Nifty 50 index by 12%, putting it on track for its biggest monthly rise since April 2020.