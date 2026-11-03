HDFC Bank shares rise 2.86% to ₹720 amid selling pressure
Business
HDFC Bank's stock popped up by 2.86% on Tuesday, November 03, 2026, trading at ₹720.00 by 11.04am after a pretty active trading day.
Even with the price boost, there was still a lot of selling: buyers made up just 31.21% of orders, so supply pressure is sticking around.
HDFC Bank 146.96L shares ₹1,051.91cr traded
Trading volume shot up, with 146.96 lakh shares changing hands and ₹1,051.91 crore in value traded, way more than usual.
The overall banking sector was in a good mood too; the Bank Nifty index broke past resistance levels and helped lift HDFC Bank along with it.
But zooming out: despite this mini rally, HDFC Bank is still down 27.32% for the year and recently hit its lowest point in a year, showing it's been a rough ride lately compared to the broader market.