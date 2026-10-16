HDFC Bank shares rise to ₹727.90 ahead of Q2 results

HDFC Bank's stock ticked up to ₹727.90 on Friday, just ahead of its Q2 results dropping tomorrow.

Shares even touched ₹734.90 during the day, but most of the action was sellers cashing out: 77.11% of traded volume was on the sell side.

This small boost pushed the bank's market value to a hefty ₹11,22,473.89 crore.