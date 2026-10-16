HDFC Bank shares rise to ₹727.90 ahead of Q2 results
Business
HDFC Bank's stock ticked up to ₹727.90 on Friday, just ahead of its Q2 results dropping tomorrow.
Shares even touched ₹734.90 during the day, but most of the action was sellers cashing out: 77.11% of traded volume was on the sell side.
This small boost pushed the bank's market value to a hefty ₹11,22,473.89 crore.
HDFC Bank trading value peaks weekly
The stock gained nearly 3% this week, though it's still down more than 26% for the year.
Trading value hit a weekly high as everyone waits to see if Q2 numbers will hint at better profits or show more impact from RBI's tighter interest rates.
All eyes are on Saturday for any surprises from HDFC Bank.